Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $63,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

