Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.24 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ulta Beauty worth $64,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.