Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.74 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 128,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $65,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE AEM opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

