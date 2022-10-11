Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.94 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 551,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Regions Financial worth $69,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

