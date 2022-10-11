Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Entergy worth $66,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 106.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $877,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.