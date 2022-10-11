Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $63,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

IPG stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

