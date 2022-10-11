Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Coterra Energy worth $63,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.