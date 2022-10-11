Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Gartner worth $62,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $231,575,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $38,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $289.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

