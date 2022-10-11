Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of FirstEnergy worth $59,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

