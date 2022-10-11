Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,005,249 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $62,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

