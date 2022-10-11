Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,698 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Diamondback Energy worth $62,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

