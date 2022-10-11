Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,710 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of VMware worth $66,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

