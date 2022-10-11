Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 267,632 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,632 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $58,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

