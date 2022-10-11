Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 35,037 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of PPL worth $57,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in PPL by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 140,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

