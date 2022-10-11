Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 43,771 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of D.R. Horton worth $66,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

