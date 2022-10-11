Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 58,259 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of NIO worth $71,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in NIO by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,282 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.02.

NYSE:NIO opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

