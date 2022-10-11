Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 956,759 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,053,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Amcor worth $62,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 626,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amcor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.