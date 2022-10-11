Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Encompass Health worth $56,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.