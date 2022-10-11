Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Healthpeak Properties worth $56,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

