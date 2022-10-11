Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $72,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

