Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 138,487 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,487 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 7.26% of 2U worth $58,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of 2U by 105.6% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Down 5.1 %

TWOU opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.