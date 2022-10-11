Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 204,514 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.25% of 10x Genomics worth $63,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $187.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.