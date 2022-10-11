Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,999 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Carlisle Companies worth $65,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.17 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

