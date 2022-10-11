Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.09 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

