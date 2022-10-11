Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

