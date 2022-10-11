Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Teledyne Technologies worth $60,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $337.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.21 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

