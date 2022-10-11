Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $337.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.21 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

