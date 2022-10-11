The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Shares of HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

