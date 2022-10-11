The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.