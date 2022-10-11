The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

SO stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

