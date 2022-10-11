The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Toro by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 28.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

