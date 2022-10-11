The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.