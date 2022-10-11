Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,681 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

