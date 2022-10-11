TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.79% of TPI Composites worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 287,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

