Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Trex worth $37,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Trex Stock Up 1.6 %

TREX stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

