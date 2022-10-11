Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at $12,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

