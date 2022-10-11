Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

