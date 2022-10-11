Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 415,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

