Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.