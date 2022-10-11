Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 17.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 100.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Aflac by 28.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.5% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

