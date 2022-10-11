Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 108.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 679,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 354,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 258,952 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

