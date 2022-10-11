Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.