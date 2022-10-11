Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $229,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 119.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

