Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,484 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

