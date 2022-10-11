Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 58.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

