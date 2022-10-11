Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,615 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 178,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 850,046 shares of company stock valued at $62,634,933. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

