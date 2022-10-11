Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,850 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $760,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

