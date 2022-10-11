Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 619 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

