Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 685 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

