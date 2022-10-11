Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.69.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.